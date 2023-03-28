University lecturers warn govt. of strict trade union action

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) states that they will have to resort to strict trade union action in the future, if the government does not intervene immediately to provide solutions for their demands.

Chairman of the FUTA, Prof. Shyama Banneheka mentioned that the government has not provided with any opportunity to discuss the relevant issues so far.

If the government does not take immediate action regarding the matter, the trade unions of the professionals are expected to engage in strict measures, Prof. Bannehaka said.