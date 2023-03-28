Contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha fixed for hearing

Contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha fixed for hearing

March 28, 2023   12:49 pm

The hearing of three petitions filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha, accusing him of contempt of court, are due to be taken up in court on 27 June. 

This order was issued by a bench comprising of Court of Appeal President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar when the three plaints, filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena and Vijitha Kumara and the Judicial Officers’ Association, were taken up in court this morning (28 March). 

Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed the court that the government analyst’s report on the concerned videotape, which displays the relevant defamatory statement made by the State Minister, has been received by the court. 

Subsequently, Romesh de Silva PC, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, requested that a date be fixed for the hearing of the petitions. 

Thus, the court ordered that the relevant petitions be heard on 27 June. 

Charges were filed against the State Minister, alleging that he had tarnished the honour and the image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while speaking during a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters on 23 August 2022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

Better to delay election by 3 months until economy is back on track  Pavithra

Better to delay election by 3 months until economy is back on track  Pavithra

Police probe suspicious death of young woman near her home in Niriella

Police probe suspicious death of young woman near her home in Niriella

We need a meeting with the President as promised - GMOA (English)

We need a meeting with the President as promised - GMOA (English)

Next Govt. will be led by the UNP - Akila Viraj (English)

Next Govt. will be led by the UNP - Akila Viraj (English)