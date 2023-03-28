Peadatrician raises concerns over rapidly-spreading eye disease amongst children

Dr. Deepal Perera, a paediatrician at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, has raised concerns over an eye disease that has been observed spreading amongst children as of recently.

Speaking to media, Dr. Perera explained that soreness or redness of the eyes and collection of rheum (eye discharge) were common symptoms of the disease.

“This is a virus, but it can also be a secondary bacterial infection”, he said, adding that coughs, colds and high body temperatures were also noted symptoms.

Warning that the disease was one that spreads fast, Dr. Perera urged those displaying such symptoms to stay at home, and to seek medical attention in the event the symptoms do not reduce.