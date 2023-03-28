Two Sri Lankan families seeking asylum reach Dhanushkodi in India

Two Sri Lankan families reached a sand dune in Tamil Nadu‘s Dhanushkodi in India on Tuesday morning (March 28).

They were rescued by an Indian Coast Guard hovercraft from the sand dune and handed over to the Indian marine police for legal proceedings.

The two families -- with a total eight members -- from Dharmapuram in Kilinochi had paid LKR 1.45 lakh to the operator of an illegal ferry to reach India, according to authorities.

Among the eight, five are women and two are children.

More than 225 Sri Lankan nationals have arrived in India seeking asylum after an economic crisis gripped the island nation.

Source - TNN

-Agencies