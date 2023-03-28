Two Sri Lankan families seeking asylum reach Dhanushkodi in India

Two Sri Lankan families seeking asylum reach Dhanushkodi in India

March 28, 2023   02:26 pm

Two Sri Lankan families reached a sand dune in Tamil Nadu‘s Dhanushkodi in India on Tuesday morning (March 28). 

They were rescued by an Indian Coast Guard hovercraft from the sand dune and handed over to the Indian marine police for legal proceedings.

The two families -- with a total eight members -- from Dharmapuram in Kilinochi had paid LKR 1.45 lakh to the operator of an illegal ferry to reach India, according to authorities. 

Among the eight, five are women and two are children.

More than 225 Sri Lankan nationals have arrived in India seeking asylum after an economic crisis gripped the island nation.

Source - TNN

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.28

Govt. continues distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Govt. continues distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Veteran singer and musician Sanath Nandasiri passes away

Veteran singer and musician Sanath Nandasiri passes away

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27