State Minister Shantha Bandara appointed as Acting Mass Media Minister
March 28, 2023 02:46 pm
State Minister of Mass Media, Shantha Bandara, has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Mass Media.
Accordingly, Bandara was appointed as the Acting State Minister of Mass Media in view of the fact the Cabinet Spokesman and Mass Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena is currently abroad.
The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Department of Government Information (DGI) confirmed.