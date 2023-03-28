State Minister Shantha Bandara appointed as Acting Mass Media Minister

State Minister Shantha Bandara appointed as Acting Mass Media Minister

March 28, 2023   02:46 pm

State Minister of Mass Media, Shantha Bandara, has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Mass Media.

Accordingly, Bandara was appointed as the Acting State Minister of Mass Media in view of the fact the Cabinet Spokesman and Mass Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena is currently abroad.

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Department of Government Information (DGI) confirmed.

