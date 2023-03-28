Verification of over 2.2 million welfare applications completed

Verification of over 2.2 million welfare applications completed

March 28, 2023   04:33 pm

The program initiated on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to identify those eligible for welfare benefit payments has completed the information verification for over 2.2 million applications received during the on-going survey and verification process, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Saman Ekanayake, the Secretary to the President, has instructed officers to accelerate the eligibility verification process for welfare allowances pertaining to 3.7 million applications received from 340 Divisional Secretariat Divisions throughout the island.

As a result, the majority of applications that have been confirmed and finalized are from the Matara district, accounting for 82.1% of all applications, according to the PMD.

The data verification process has validated the information of 2,227,888 applications from all over the island. Among them, 78.3% were from Ampara district, 74.5% were from Kalutara district, 73.3% were from Galle district, and 71.7% were from Anuradhapura district, it added. 

As the information survey work is set to conclude on March 31st, the government urges applicants to provide accurate data to the officials conducting the survey with utmost urgency.

It should be noted that failure to provide correct information by the deadline may result in the denial of welfare benefits, and therefore, the government emphasizes the importance of timely and accurate information submission, the PMD reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.28

Govt. continues distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Govt. continues distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Veteran singer and musician Sanath Nandasiri passes away

Veteran singer and musician Sanath Nandasiri passes away

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27