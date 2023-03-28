The Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the former opposition leader of the Kotte Municipal Council, Chandima Nanayanajith to be remanded in custody until April 04.

The former opposition leader of the Kotte Municipal Council, Chandima Nanayanajith had been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and produced before the courts today (March 28), in relation to the incident of torching President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo 07.