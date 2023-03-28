Ex-opposition leader of Kotte MC remanded over torching Presidents residence

Ex-opposition leader of Kotte MC remanded over torching Presidents residence

March 28, 2023   04:40 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the former opposition leader of the Kotte Municipal Council, Chandima Nanayanajith to be remanded in custody until April 04.

The former opposition leader of the Kotte Municipal Council, Chandima Nanayanajith had been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and produced before the courts today (March 28), in relation to the incident of torching President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo 07.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

Election Commission to convene on 04 April to discuss 2023 LG polls

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.28

Govt. continues distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Govt. continues distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Veteran singer and musician Sanath Nandasiri passes away

Veteran singer and musician Sanath Nandasiri passes away

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27