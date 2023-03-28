Minister calls for termination of employees who disrupt fuel distribution

Minister calls for termination of employees who disrupt fuel distribution

March 28, 2023   07:02 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekers has called for the termination of employees of both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) who disrupt the distribution of fuel.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister stated that he has instructed the CPC and CPSTL Chairman to take the necessary disciplinary steps required pertaining to the termination of employment of those employees or trade union activists who disrupt the distribution of fuel and the work of other employees, or who act in violation of the essential service orders.

He added that instructions were also given to take any legal steps required in this regard.

Wijesekera’ s decision comes in the backdrop of an announcement made by the Petroleum Trade Unions’ Collective to stage a strike action, withdrawing themselves from engaging in the filling and distribution of fuel across the island.

Despite calling off the Satyagraha staged against the Government’s alleged decision to privatise CPC, the trade union collective had reportedly later decided to stage a strike action instead.

A Satyagraha campaign was launched yesterday (27 March) against the government’s alleged ongoing attempts to privatize the CPC.

