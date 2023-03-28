Constitutional Council approves appointment of retired High Court Judge as Ombudsman

The Constitutional Council today (28 March) approved the appointment of retired High Court Judge K. B. K. Hirimburegama as the new Parliamentary Ombudsman.

The Constitutional Council unanimously approved the recommendation made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to appoint Mr. K B K Hirimburegama, Retired High Court Judge to the post of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Administration (Ombudsman) which will be vacant from 31 March.

This approval was given in the Constitutional Council meeting held on 24 March, under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

The Constitutional Council also considered the applications for the appointment of members to the Commissions referred to in Article 41B.

Having considered the applications for the Audit Service Commission, the Constitutional Council unanimously recommended four persons to the President, to be appointed as Members of the Audit Service Commission.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa, MP Nimal Siripala de Silva, Sagara Kariyawasam, Kabir Hashim, Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere and Dr. (Mrs) Dinesha Samararatne were present in the committee meeting.