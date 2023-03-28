Constitutional Council approves appointment of retired High Court Judge as Ombudsman

Constitutional Council approves appointment of retired High Court Judge as Ombudsman

March 28, 2023   08:57 pm

The Constitutional Council today (28 March) approved the appointment of retired High Court Judge K. B. K. Hirimburegama as the new Parliamentary Ombudsman. 

The Constitutional Council unanimously approved the recommendation made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to appoint Mr. K B K Hirimburegama, Retired High Court Judge to the post of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Administration (Ombudsman) which will be vacant from 31 March. 

This approval was given in the Constitutional Council meeting held on 24 March, under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. 

The Constitutional Council also considered the applications for the appointment of members to the Commissions referred to in Article 41B. 

Having considered the applications for the Audit Service Commission, the Constitutional Council unanimously recommended four persons to the President, to be appointed as Members of the Audit Service Commission. 

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa, MP Nimal Siripala de Silva, Sagara Kariyawasam, Kabir Hashim, Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere and Dr. (Mrs) Dinesha Samararatne were present in the committee meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm - 2023.03.28

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.28

Peadiatrician raises concerns over rapidly-spreading eye disease amongst children

Peadiatrician raises concerns over rapidly-spreading eye disease amongst children