Energy Minister assures continued supply of fuel

March 28, 2023   10:24 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has assured that there are sufficient stocks of fuel in the country, and that distribution will continue as usual.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister urged the public not to panic over a potential shortage in the supply of fuel owing to the recent actions taken by the trade union collective of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

He confirmed that fuel distribution, although delayed earlier today owing to the trade union activists, has been normalised.

The Minister also added that police and armed forces have been deployed to provide the necessary security at petroleum terminals and distribution points.

The  Petroleum Trade Unions’ Collective yesterday (27 March) staged a Satyagraha opposite the Kolonnawa petroleum terminal against the government’s alleged ongoing attempts to privatise the CPC.

The Satyagraha was called off this afternoon, after which the trade union collective announced its decision to launch a strike action, withdrawing themselves from engaging in the filling and distribution of fuel.

