Initial stages of solar power for religious institutions to get underway by July

Initial stages of solar power for religious institutions to get underway by July

March 28, 2023   10:28 pm

Minister of Buddhasasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka has assured that the preliminary work required for the provision of electricity for all registered religious places will get underway by July.

The Minister stated this while speaking at the All Ceylon Silmatha National Board meeting held at the Auditorium of the Minstry today (28 March).

Speaking further, he urged that he be informed of any religious institution unable to pay their electricity bills until July 2023. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

UNFPA commends Sri Lanka on developing robust national evaluation capacities (English)

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

PUCSL Chairman responds to accusations and attempts to remove him

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.28

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.28

Peadiatrician raises concerns over rapidly-spreading eye disease amongst children

Peadiatrician raises concerns over rapidly-spreading eye disease amongst children