Initial stages of solar power for religious institutions to get underway by July

Minister of Buddhasasana Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka has assured that the preliminary work required for the provision of electricity for all registered religious places will get underway by July.

The Minister stated this while speaking at the All Ceylon Silmatha National Board meeting held at the Auditorium of the Minstry today (28 March).

Speaking further, he urged that he be informed of any religious institution unable to pay their electricity bills until July 2023.