CPC confirms no fuel shortage in the country

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured that there is no fuel shortage in the country, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

Accordingly, both, the CPC and the Government, have assured an unhindered supply of fuel, and thereby urged the public to refrain from panicking and rushing to fuel stations, it said.

Earlier today, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera too, assured that there are sufficient stocks of fuel in the country and that distribution will continue as usual.