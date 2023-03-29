DMT issues warning to vehicles that failed emission test

DMT issues warning to vehicles that failed emission test

March 29, 2023   01:09 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) says that a large number of vehicles, which failed the vehicle emission test, were identified during a random inspection carried out within the Western Province.
 
Director of the department’s Vehicle Emission Data Program Dasun Janaka states that the relevant vehicles, which do not fix the emission of black smoke during the granted time period, will be blacklisted.
 
“A total of 1,127 vehicles were tested in the Western Province with random tests being carried out in Homagama, Kottawa, Beruwala, Bandaragama, Aluthgama, Matugama, Gunasinghapura, Kirulapone, Ja-Ela, Nittambuwa and Bastian Mawatha since February 01, 2023.”
 
Mr. Dasun Janaka pointed out that among them, 704 vehicles passed the emission test while 403 vehicles failed the test.
 
“There are a number of vehicles that are slated to be blacklisted by April 01”, he said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices reduced

Fuel prices reduced

Fuel prices reduced

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Kanchana holds special press conference

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Kanchana holds special press conference

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)

Seven firms submit EOIs for new refinery in Hambantota (English)