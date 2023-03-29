DMT issues warning to vehicles that failed emission test

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) says that a large number of vehicles, which failed the vehicle emission test, were identified during a random inspection carried out within the Western Province.



Director of the department’s Vehicle Emission Data Program Dasun Janaka states that the relevant vehicles, which do not fix the emission of black smoke during the granted time period, will be blacklisted.



“A total of 1,127 vehicles were tested in the Western Province with random tests being carried out in Homagama, Kottawa, Beruwala, Bandaragama, Aluthgama, Matugama, Gunasinghapura, Kirulapone, Ja-Ela, Nittambuwa and Bastian Mawatha since February 01, 2023.”



Mr. Dasun Janaka pointed out that among them, 704 vehicles passed the emission test while 403 vehicles failed the test.



“There are a number of vehicles that are slated to be blacklisted by April 01”, he said.