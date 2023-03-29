Bus fares to be slashed by 12.9%

The bus fares will be reduced by 12.9 percent with effect from midnight tomorrow (March 30), Acting Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna says.

He communicated this to the public while addressing a special media briefing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the minimum bus fare will be slashed to Rs. 30.

The decision was taken following the fuel price reduction announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) earlier today.

Following the fuel price revision which comes into effect at midnight today, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 60, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 135, Auto Diesel by Rs. 80, Super Diesel by Rs. 45 and Kerosene by Rs. 10 per litre.