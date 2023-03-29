Three-wheeler fares also to be reduced
March 29, 2023 03:47 pm
The All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ and Owners’ Association has decided to reduce the three-wheeler fares following the latest fuel price revision announced this morning (March 29).
Accordingly, the President of the association Sudil Jayaruk said the three-wheeler fare per kilometre will be reduced by Rs. 20 with effect from midnight today.
Further, he mentioned that three-wheeler drivers would be instructed to charge a fare of Rs. 80 for the second kilometer.
Mr. Sudil Dilruk also emphasized that the government should immediately implement a procedure to regulate the three-wheeler drivers who charge fares arbitrarily.