Three-wheeler fares also to be reduced

The All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers’ and Owners’ Association has decided to reduce the three-wheeler fares following the latest fuel price revision announced this morning (March 29).

Accordingly, the President of the association Sudil Jayaruk said the three-wheeler fare per kilometre will be reduced by Rs. 20 with effect from midnight today.

Further, he mentioned that three-wheeler drivers would be instructed to charge a fare of Rs. 80 for the second kilometer.

Mr. Sudil Dilruk also emphasized that the government should immediately implement a procedure to regulate the three-wheeler drivers who charge fares arbitrarily.