Harak Kata files FR requesting safety assurances

March 29, 2023   04:58 pm

Notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka, alias ‘Harak Kata’, has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court, seeking an order that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ensure his safety.

In his petition, the criminal pointed out that there exists a serious threat to his life, and thereby requested that an order be issued, requiring the CID to ensure his safety.

Chinthaka has been in the custody of the CID since his arrest in Madagascar, thus he petition was filed on his behalf by his lawyers,  citing officials of the CID,  the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and SDIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon as respondents.

The petition also sought an order that Chinathaka be summoned before a Magistrate’s court.

