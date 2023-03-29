Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security to the President Sagala Ratnayake has assured that the construction sector’s concerns would be addressed gradually, as the country’s financial sector improves.

Ratnayake gave this assurance during a meeting of the working committee on interest rates and bank recovery measures to uplift the construction sector, which was held at the President’s Office yesterday (28 March).

Accordingly, the financial constrains currently faced by the construction sector and the measures that could be taken in this regard, in view of the ongoing economic crisis, were discussed at length.

Speaking in this regard, the Chief of Presidential Staff stated that the Government intends to provide solutions to all the problems that have arisen within the sector.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana and Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, who were also present at the meeting, explained the country’s current financial state.