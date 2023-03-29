Over 1,000 loads of Auto Diesel and Petrol dispatched today  Energy Minister

The Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) has dispatched over 1,000 loads, collectively, of both Auto Diesel and Octane 92 petrol between 06:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. today (29 March), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated.

Accordingly, 574 loads of 6,600 litres of Auto Diesel and 512 loads of 6,600 litres of Octane 92 petrol were dispatched by the CPSTL from its terminals and regional depots between 06:00 a.m. and 04:00 p.m. today.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister thanked the employees of both CPSTL and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) for their efforts in this regard.

“I thank all the employees of CPC and CPSTL that had continued to work to dispatch all deliveries recommended for yesterday and today. Police and armed forces continue to provide necessary security”, Wijesekera said.

Meanwhile, 20 trade union activists and employees who were involved in the disruption of services were sent on compulsory leave earlier today and were banned for entering the premises of both CPC and CPSTL with immediate effect.



The Minister assured that further disciplinary action and other required legal steps will be taken against the concerned individuals and any other employee found to be involved once the relevant investigations have concluded.