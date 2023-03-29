Suspect killed in police shooting during a raid

A 52-year-old suspect has been shot dead during a raid conducted by police in the Peragas Handiya area in Wennappuwa.

The officers of Marawila Police had been chasing two suspects wanted by the police this afternoon (March 29), when the deceased suspect had attacked the police officers with a sword.

At that time, the suspect in question had been injured in a shooting carried out by the police.

The injured suspect was pronounced dead on admission to the Marawila Hospital, the police said.

He has been identified as a resident of Wennappuwa.

However, the police have arrested the other suspect who was with the deceased during the raid.

Marawila Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.