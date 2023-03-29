Contempt petitions against Finance Secretary to be taken up tomorrow

Contempt petitions against Finance Secretary to be taken up tomorrow

March 29, 2023   07:09 pm

Two petitions filed against the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Sirwardena, are due to be taken up before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court tomorrow (30 March).

Accordingly, the petitions, accusing Siriwardena of contempt of court, are due to be heard before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and Murdhu Fernando.

The two contempt petitions were filed on 21 March by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and National Freedom Front (NFF) MP Vijitha Herath for failing to comply with an order issued by the Supreme Court, preventing him from withholding funds for the 2023 Local Government (LG) election allocated through the Budget passed in December 2022.

On 03 March, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Janak de Silva and Priyantha Fernando issued an interim order against the Finance Secretary, preventing him withholding the relevant funds allocated through the 2023 Budget for election purposes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Fuel prices reduced

Fuel prices reduced

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Kanchana holds special press conference

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Kanchana holds special press conference

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Derana victorious at 2023 People's Awards (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)

Govt. intends to make Sri Lanka the region's first green economy  President (English)