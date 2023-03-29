Pulasthini Mahendran confirmed dead in 2019 suicide blast

DNA tests have confirmed that Pulasthini Mahendran, alias Sarah Jasmin, has died in the suicide bomb blast at the safe house in Sainthamaruthu on 26 April 2019.

This was confirmed by the Police, after DNA tests were conducted on the remains of those who were killed in the 2019 bomb explosion in Sainthamaruthu.

The exhumation of the remains buried at the Ampara cemetery was ordered by the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court on 26 April 2022 for the re-examination of DNA.

Mahendran, a converted Islamic extremist and part of Zahran Hashim’s terror group, was the wife of suicide bomber Atchchi Muhammadu Muhamma, the attacker who targeted the St. Sebastain Church in Katuwapitiya in the string of bomb blasts that took place on 21 April 2019.

Days after the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, several including children were killed in a bomb explosion inside a house at Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai on the 26th of April. The bomb was detonated by one of the brothers of Zahran Hashim, identified as Mohamed Rilwan.

Although it was observed during investigations that a total of 17 people had died in the explosion, none of the DNA samples from the bodies of the deceased had matched the sample from Pulasthini’s mother.