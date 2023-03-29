Should equip students with knowledge on modern technology to prepare for future - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says it is crucial for students in the country to have comprehensive knowledge of modern technology and continually update themselves with the latest advancements to prepare for the future. This will enable them to take over the country by 2048, he added.

Additionally, the President suggested that once the economy is stabilized with the support of the IMF in four years, it would be worthwhile to evaluate whether to continue with the same old path or take a new direction that aligns with the developing world, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the 135th Annual Prize Giving ceremony at Ananda Vidyalaya in Colombo this morning (March 29), President Wickremesinghe shared these remarks. At this event, students were awarded for the talents they demonstrated in 2020-2021, said the PMD.

Upon arriving at the school premises, the President participated in religious observances at the shrine room. He was greeted by boy scouts and received a salute from them. Additionally, he laid a floral wreath at the statue of the fallen heroes erected on the school grounds.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was awarded the “Anandabimani Award,” a once-in-a-lifetime recognition presented to an Anandian who has demonstrated excellence in all national, religious, cultural, political, and economic aspects and has committed to promoting ethnic harmony, according to the PMD.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe conferred the award on Mr. Jayasuriya.

Additionally, the President also bestowed the Fritz Kunz Memorial Trophy, which is the school’s highest honour, on W.S. Nimsith for being the “Most Outstanding Anandian” to have passed out from the school.