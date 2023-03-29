Court issues order regarding detention of Harak Kata and Kudu Salindu

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today (29 March) issued an order pertaining to the detention of the ill-famed underworld figures “Harak Kata” and “Kudu Salindu”.



Accordingly, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered that proper security measures be followed in the event the duo is taken out of the detention centre for investigative purposes.



He further ordered to keep them in the custody of either an authorized officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the OIC of the relevant police division in which the investigation is being carried out.



The order was issued in view of a request made to the court by a group of lawyers, including Attorney-at-Law Rienzie Arsekularatne, PC, pertaining to the safety of the two criminals.



The lawyers, referring to how notorious underworld figures “Makandure Madush” and “Kosgoda Tharaka” were previously shot dead by the police, requested the court to ensure that handcuffs and leg shackles are on the two suspects whenever they are taken out for investigation purposes.

‘Harak Kata’ was brought back to the island with his infamous accomplice Salindu Malshika, alias ‘Kudu Salindu’ after defence officials in Madagascar officially informed the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka, on 08 March, of the arrest of eight suspects including the infamous criminal duo, a Malagasy woman who claims to be the wife of ‘Harak Kata’ and her father.

They had been arrested in Madagascar on 01 March, in a joint operation conducted by the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the INTERPOL, Madagascar’s law enforcement authorities and Customs officials. The INTERPOL had previously issued Red Notices against “Harak Kata” and “Kudu Salindu”.

During his stay in Madagascar, “Harak Kata” had posed as a wealthy businessman while “Kudu Salindu” and the others pretended to be his bodyguards.

The extradition process was coordinated by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Victoria, Seychelles, as Sri Lanka does not have an embassy or a high commission in Madagascar.

“Harak Kata” who operates his drug syndicate in Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Seychelles, the Maldives and Madagascar was previously arrested at the Dubai International Airport in August 2022.

However, he had changed his name to Herath Dissanayakage Roshan Isanka in the passport which was found on him at the time of his arrest in Dubai. The Dubai Police had released “Harak Kata” on 03 October 2022, as they were unable to complete the legal matters pertaining to his deportation.

“Harak Kata” had been wanted by Sri Lanka Police for his involvement in five murders, six robberies and transnational drug trafficking. He has reportedly smuggled in nearly 670kg of heroin to Sri Lanka via sea routes.