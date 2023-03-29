Imported eggs released from port after receiving approval

The State Trade Corporation (STC) says the distribution of imported eggs to bakery owners commenced this evening (March 29).

A spokesperson of the STC stated that the stock of eggs imported from India would be provided for the bakery owners at a rate of Rs. 35 per egg.



A shortage of eggs emerged in the country as a result of the steep rise in the price of eggs.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) had also launched raids as it was reported that some vendors were selling eggs above the controlled price for the eggs announced by the government.

The officials of the CAA today (March 29) raided five shops in the Kiribathgoda area, where eggs were sold at higher rates.

Against this backdrop, the government decided to import eggs in a bid to take this situation under control.

Six days after the arrival of the imported eggs in Sri Lanka, approvals were finally given yesterday (March 28) by the Department of Animal Production and Health to release the consignment from the port.

Accordingly, the STC notified that it took measures to distribute the consignment of imported eggs.

The imported eggs can be kept stored for a period of 90 days, according to a spokesperson of the STC.