Four youths arrested over recent clash at Sabaragamuwa Uni.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested four youths in connection with the recent assault on first-year students of Sabaragamuwa University.

According to the police, the arrested youths, who were part of an unlawful assembly, had forcefully entered one of the hostels of the university on February 15 and assaulted a group of first-year students.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 25 years, were arrested by the CID officers on March 28 and were later handed over to the Balangoda police station for onward investigations.

They were identified as residents of Dehiwala, Moratuwa, Ambalangoda and Welimada areas.

The arrestees were released on surety bails after being produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

A day after the incident, the management of the university informed the students to vacate the hostel premises by 4.00 p.m. on February 16. Meanwhile, the university remained closed for all students except those belonging to the 2020/2021 batch, until further notice.