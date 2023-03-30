Four youths arrested over recent clash at Sabaragamuwa Uni.

Four youths arrested over recent clash at Sabaragamuwa Uni.

March 30, 2023   09:13 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested four youths in connection with the recent assault on first-year students of Sabaragamuwa University.

According to the police, the arrested youths, who were part of an unlawful assembly, had forcefully entered one of the hostels of the university on February 15 and assaulted a group of first-year students.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 25 years, were arrested by the CID officers on March 28 and were later handed over to the Balangoda police station for onward investigations.

They were identified as residents of Dehiwala, Moratuwa, Ambalangoda and Welimada areas.

The arrestees were released on surety bails after being produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

A day after the incident, the management of the university informed the students to vacate the hostel premises by 4.00 p.m. on February 16. Meanwhile, the university remained closed for all students except those belonging to the 2020/2021 batch, until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel queues not in sight after price reduction announced

Fuel queues not in sight after price reduction announced

Fuel queues not in sight after price reduction announced

Five STF personnel remanded over assault on police constable

Five STF personnel remanded over assault on police constable

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.29

Pulasthini Mahendran confirmed dead in 2019 suicide blast (English)

Pulasthini Mahendran confirmed dead in 2019 suicide blast (English)

Fourth round of negotiations on proposed Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA held (English)

Fourth round of negotiations on proposed Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA held (English)

South Africa to further consolidate bilateral relations with Sri Lanka (English)

South Africa to further consolidate bilateral relations with Sri Lanka (English)

CBSL reminds public of 'significant risks' in using and investing in cryptocurrencies (English)

CBSL reminds public of 'significant risks' in using and investing in cryptocurrencies (English)