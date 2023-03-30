Youth apprehended for defrauding money using fake visa website

March 30, 2023   10:14 am

An individual, who defrauded people of money by creating a phishing website of the Kandy branch of Indian visa application center, has been arrested.

According to the police, the suspect had fraudulently issued visas to people by scamming them via the fake website.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) made the arrest on Tuesday (March 28) in the area of Wattegama. A laptop and a mobile phone owned by the suspect were also seized by the CCD officers.

The 29-year-old is reportedly a resident of Panwila area.

The suspect, arrested on charges of deception and fraud for committing offenses under the Computer Crime Act and the Intellectual Property Act, was remanded until April 04 after being produced before the chief magistrate of Colombo.

