Arjuna Ranatunga asked to resign as National Sports Council chairman

Senior Advisor of the Minister of Sports Sudath Chandrasekara on Wednesday (March 29) informed former national cricket captain and former MP Arjuna Ranatunga in writing to immediately resign as the Chairman of the National Sports Council.

Although a virtual meeting of the National Sports Council was scheduled to be convened last evening, no member of the council had reportedly participated in the meeting via Zoom.

Sudath Chandrasekara has further mentioned in his letter to Arjuna Ranatunga that he should not be surprised by the council members’ move as they no longer accept him as the Chairman of the National Sports Council.