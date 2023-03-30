Ethnic issue cannot be divorced from economic issue - President

March 30, 2023   11:27 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that Sri Lanka’s ethnic issue cannot be ‘divorced’ from the main economic issue it is currently facing.

Delivering the keynote address at the ‘Economic Dialogue – IMF and Beyond’, the Head of State said that the prevalent ethnic issue in the country cannot be separated from the economic crisis, and must be resolved if the island nation is to progress.

Speaking further at the CEO forum hosted by CA Sri Lanka, Wickremesinghe emphasised that the country’s finances are required for the education, health and social safety of the poor and vulnerable, and not to support institutions such as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) or SriLankan Airlines.

He explained that too much of Sri Lanka’s money and resources have already been wasted on such institutions, highlighting that this should no longer be the case.

