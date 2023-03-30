Two contempt petitions against Finance Secretary fixed for consideration

March 30, 2023   11:56 am

The Supreme Court has fixed two petitions, filed against Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana, for consideration on May 22.

The two contempt of court petitions were called before a five-member Supreme Court bench today (March 30). Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and Murdu Fernando were on the bench, chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. 

Presenting submissions, the Attorney General sought more time to arrange the documents pertaining to this legal matter.

Granting leave for the request, the judge bench decided to fix the two petitions for consideration on May 22.

The petitions had been filed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and National People’s Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath.

They alleged that the Finance Secretary failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s interim order, issued earlier this month, preventing him from withholding the budgetary allocations for the 2023 Local Government election.

The election, which was repeatedly postponed citing inadequacy of funds due to the ongoing economic crisis, has been rescheduled for April 25.

