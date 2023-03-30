Prof. Jeewandara only Sri Lankan shortlisted for 2023 BSI Immunology Awards

Prof. Chandima Jeewandara of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura has been shortlisted for the Early Career Research Excellence Award conferred by the British Society for Immunology (BSI).

He is the only Sri Lankan national to be nominated for the 2023 BSI Immunology Awards, which aims to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals and teams shaping the future of immunology.

Prof. Jeewandara is among five other finalists announced for the BSI Early Career Research Excellence Award, namely Dr. Sebastiaan De Schepper from University College London, Dr. Madhvi Menon from University of Manchester, Dr. George Robinson from University College London, Dr. Simone Webb from University of Newcastle and Dr. Pedro Papotto from University of Manchester.

Prof. Jeewandara, who heads the Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of Sri Jayewardenepura University, has been a member of the BSI since 2012.

The winners shortlisted for the six BSI awards – Research Excellence Award, Early Career Research Excellence Award, Outstanding Team Award, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Public Engagement Award and Immunology Teaching Excellence Award – will be announced on April 20 at the ‘Transforming the Immunology Landscape’ event during the BSI Immunology Awards networking reception and ceremony.

The nominees for these six awards have been selected after careful review and deliberation by an expert judging panel, whose recommendations were subsequently ratified by the BSI Nominations Committee.