SC orders to submit document related to presidential pardon to Jude Jayamaha

The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General to submit the relevant document which contains former President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to grant a presidential pardon to Jude Shramantha Jayamaha, who had been sentenced to death in relation to the Royal Park murder case.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices S. Turairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda and Janak de Silva has issued this order when a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by the Women and Media Collective was taken up today (March 30).

The relevant FR petition had been filed seeking the annulment of the presidential pardon which was granted to Jude Shramantha Jayamaha in 2019.