GSMB urges public to remain vigilant of tremors

GSMB urges public to remain vigilant of tremors

March 30, 2023   06:34 pm

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) has urged the public to remain vigilant despite the fact that the tremor which was felt today (30 March) does not pose a serious threat.

Speaking at special press conference held with regard to the 3.7 magnitude minor tremor felt in Beruwala earlier today, senior seismologist Nilmini Taldena stated that despite being low on the Richter scale, the tremor was record at all four seismic stations.

She added that area residents of Kalutara, Maggona, Beruwala, Bentota and Piliyandala had reported that they felt the tremor.

Talduwa assured, however, that there was no imminent tsunami threat, explaining that the GSMB deemed only quakes with a magnitude of 6.5 or 7 on the Richter scale to pose a potential tsunami threat.

She further noted that the GSMB is currently conducting an extensive study into the string of tremors felt in various parts of the island recently.

Although she reinstated that there is no need for any undue fear amongst the public, she requested that they remain vigilant, and to inform the Bureau of any similar incidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

General public responds to fuel price reduction

General public responds to fuel price reduction

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.30

Professionals to launch another trade union action if tax issue not resolved

Professionals to launch another trade union action if tax issue not resolved

All of us are responsible for the situation we are in today  President

All of us are responsible for the situation we are in today  President

Latest update on fuel distribution in the country

Latest update on fuel distribution in the country

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fuel queues not in sight after price reduction announced

Fuel queues not in sight after price reduction announced