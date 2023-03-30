GSMB urges public to remain vigilant of tremors

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) has urged the public to remain vigilant despite the fact that the tremor which was felt today (30 March) does not pose a serious threat.

Speaking at special press conference held with regard to the 3.7 magnitude minor tremor felt in Beruwala earlier today, senior seismologist Nilmini Taldena stated that despite being low on the Richter scale, the tremor was record at all four seismic stations.

She added that area residents of Kalutara, Maggona, Beruwala, Bentota and Piliyandala had reported that they felt the tremor.

Talduwa assured, however, that there was no imminent tsunami threat, explaining that the GSMB deemed only quakes with a magnitude of 6.5 or 7 on the Richter scale to pose a potential tsunami threat.

She further noted that the GSMB is currently conducting an extensive study into the string of tremors felt in various parts of the island recently.

Although she reinstated that there is no need for any undue fear amongst the public, she requested that they remain vigilant, and to inform the Bureau of any similar incidents.