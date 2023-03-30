Minister discusses reforms in power and energy sectors with Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

March 30, 2023   08:28 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today (30 March) discussed the reforms scheduled to be implemented in the power and energy sectors with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

Accordingly, the Government policy and the roadmap on reforms in the sectors of power and energy were shared with the members of the Chamber at a meeting held today.

Moreover, the role of the private sector in this regard was also discussed.

