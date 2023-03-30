BASL responds to protests against Saliya Pieris

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has issued a statement on the recent string of protests launched against former BASL President Saliya Pieris’s decision to represent a client of apparent concern.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the BASL noted that the protests in question not only hinders the senior lawyer’s right to represent a client, but also acts as an attack on the profession at large.

Further, they noted that Article 13(3) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka specifically guarantees every person the right to a fair trial and the right to be represented by a lawyer of their choice.

The BASL also cited the Supreme Court judgment delivered in the landmark case of Wijesundara Mudiyanselage Naveen Nayantha Bandara Wijesundara v Siriwardena and Others (2019), the Judicature Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Civil Procedure Code in favour of their argument.

Thus, the Bar Association strongly demanded that the relevant authorities ensure that Pieris’s professional duties and safety remain unhindered.

Attached below is the relevant statement:

