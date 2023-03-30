51st Philip Gunawardena Commemoration held under patronage of the President

The 51st commemoration ceremony for philanthropic politician and former minister Philip Gunawardena, was held yesterday (29), at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena received President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Philip Gunawardena Commemoration Ceremony and escorted him to the main hall.

At the commemoration event, keynote speeches were delivered by Uva Wellassa University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekara and Historian, Scholar, and International Film Award Winner Dr. Sinharaja Tammitta Delgoda.

During the event, a short film about the life of Mr. Philip Gunawardena was screened, and a song dedicated to him was released.

The Chancellor of the University of Colombo Venerable Murutthettuwe Ananda Thera, Ven. Alle Gunawamsa Thera, Ven. Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharadhipathi Ven. Dr. Bellanwila Dhammarathana Thera, religious priests, former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Ministers Nimal Siripala De Silva, Pavithra Devi Vanniarachchi, State Ministers Janaka Vakkambura, Geetha Kumarasinghe, D.B. Herath, Anupa Pascual, Members of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, Dilan Perera, Vajira Abeywardena, Lakshman Kiriella, Duminda Dissanayake, Rauf Hakeem, S.M. Chandrasena, Kumara Welgama, Dallas Alahapperuma, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Imtiaz Bakeer Marker, Ranjith Maddumabandara, Gevindu Kumaratunga, Yadamini Gunawardena, Ministers, Ambassadors, Governors and other guests attended the event.