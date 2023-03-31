Thundershowers expected later today

March 31, 2023   07:21 am

The Meteorology Department has cautioned of showers or thundershowers in parts of the island later today.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers can be expected at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts on the afternoon or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers are likely in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during night.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

