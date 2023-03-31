Fuel distribution normal after setbacks from trade union action - CPC

Distributing fuel to all filling stations in the country is in progress as per usual, without any hindrances, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says.

The fuel distribution process experienced a setback due to the recent trade union action initiated by the petroleum employees, over several demands.

However, the government took stringent measures to bring fuel distribution back to normal, by deploying security forces personnel to ensure a smooth continuation of the process and by sending several trade unionists on compulsory leave.

The CPC mentioned that close to 200 fuel bowsers departed the petroleum storage terminal in Kolonnawa yesterday (March 30) to distribute fuel to filling stations.

Owing to this, there have been no complaints about fuel queues or shortages as at last evening, the corporation said further.

CPC sources revealed that a majority of petroleum employees have called off their trade union action and are reporting for duties as per usual.