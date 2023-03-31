New secretary appointed to Public Administration Ministry

March 31, 2023   10:06 am

K.D.N. Ranjith Asoka has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government.

This was announced in a special gazette notification, dated March 30, issued by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

The new appointment is effective from March 21.

Ranjith Asoka, who joined Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) in 1990, is one of the senior administrative officers in the country.

He previously served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry & Commerce.

Ranjith Asoka succeeded former ministerial secretary Neil Bandara Hapuhinna, who found himself in hot water earlier this year over a letter he had send to Returning Officers pertaining to the Local Government election.

