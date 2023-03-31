The Colombo District Court today (March 31) granted leave for a request made by the respondents in the petition filed by State Minister Diana Gamage challenging the SJB party membership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Thereby, the leader and general secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), who were listed as respondents in the petition, have been given time until May to file their objections.

The SJB leader and the general secretary were supposed to bring up their objections when the petition was called today, however, their lawyers requested the court to fix another date for them to present their objections.

Taking the request into consideration, the district court ordered the respondents to file their objections on May 22.

In her petition, Gamage has sought an interim order preventing Sajith Premadasa and Ranjith Madduma Bandara, ruling that the two politicians are not suitable to hold their respective positions in the party.

The petitioner points out that, pursuant to the SJB’s constitution, a member of another political party cannot hold membership in the SJB. She said there are pending court cases filed by Sajith Premadasa and Ranjith Madduma Bandara with regard to their membership in another political party.

Hence, Gamage has sought an interim order ruling that it is unlawful for the duo to hold their respective positions in the SJB.