Man succumbs to injuries after brutal assault in Mattakkuliya

A 39-year-old, assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals wielding sharp weapons, has succumbed to injuries, the police say.

The deceased had been attacked in front of his house in Mattakkuliya last night.

He was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital with critical injuries, however, he was later pronounced dead.

The perpetrators have been identified and Mattakkuliya police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

The motive of the attackers was not immediately clear.