Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances improved in February 2023, recording a total of USD 407 million, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

According to the central bank’s figures, foreign remittances amounted to only USD 205 million in February last year.

Meanwhile, earnings from merchandise exports on a year-on-year basis have declined by 10.2 percent in February 2023, amounting to USD 982 million.