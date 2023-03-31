Highway bus fares revised from today

The fares for highway buses have been revised in light of the recent fuel price revisions.

Accordingly, the following price revision listed below will be in effect from today (31 March).

The prices of Octane 92 petrol, Octane 95 petrol, Auto Diesel and Super Diesel were slashed by Rs. 60, Rs. 135, Rs. 80 and Rs. 45, respectively, with effect from yesterday (30 March), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera announced on 29 March.

Thus, the prices of buses, owned by both private individuals and the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and three-wheelers were slashed accordingly.

Listed below are the revised fares for highway buses: