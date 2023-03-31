Colombo inflation eases to 50.3% in March 2023

Headline inflation, as measured by the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), further decreased to 50.3% in March 2023, from 50.6% recorded in February 2023, the Department of Census and Statistics says.

Meanwhile, the CCPI for all items for the month of March was recorded at 195.0, with an increase of 5.5 in index points (2.92%) from February 2023, for which the index was 189.5.

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group substantially dropped to 47.6% in March, from the 54.4% recorded last month, while Y-o-Y inflation in the Non-Food Group increased to 51.7% this month from the 48.8% recorded in February 2023.

For the month of March, the contribution to inflation by food commodities on Y-o-Y basis was 14.93%.

Attached below is the relevant report:

