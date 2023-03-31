Colombo inflation eases to 50.3% in March 2023

Colombo inflation eases to 50.3% in March 2023

March 31, 2023   04:17 pm

Headline inflation, as measured by the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), further decreased to 50.3% in March 2023, from 50.6% recorded in February 2023, the Department of Census and Statistics says.

Meanwhile, the CCPI for all items for the month of March was recorded at 195.0, with an increase of 5.5 in index points (2.92%) from February 2023, for which the index was 189.5.

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group substantially dropped to 47.6% in March, from the 54.4% recorded last month, while Y-o-Y inflation in the Non-Food Group increased to 51.7% this month from the 48.8% recorded in February 2023.

For the month of March, the contribution to inflation by food commodities on Y-o-Y basis was 14.93%.

Attached below is the relevant report:

 

Colombo Consumer Price Index - March 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

' Disadvantageous and pointless': Bus conductors take issue with fare reduction

' Disadvantageous and pointless': Bus conductors take issue with fare reduction

' Disadvantageous and pointless': Bus conductors take issue with fare reduction

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.03.31

' DERANA SKILL FORCE ' kicks off to boost vocational education for youths

' DERANA SKILL FORCE ' kicks off to boost vocational education for youths

STEM education to be introduced to Sri Lanka's general education

STEM education to be introduced to Sri Lanka's general education

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy

Brain drain of specialist doctors disrupts functions of several hospitals

Brain drain of specialist doctors disrupts functions of several hospitals

Ethnic issue cannot be 'divorced' from economic issue  President

Ethnic issue cannot be 'divorced' from economic issue  President

Imported eggs released form port after receiving approval

Imported eggs released form port after receiving approval