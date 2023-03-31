Charges read before 25 Easter attack defendants including Naufer Mawlwai

Charges read before 25 Easter attack defendants including Naufer Mawlwai

March 31, 2023   05:03 pm

The reading of the charges filed against Naufer Mawlawi and 24 others over the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks commenced at the Colombo High Court this morning (31 March).

The charges were read out before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court, comprising of Justices Damith Thotawatte, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe, in the presence of the 25 defendants.

The Attorney General filed a case against 25 defendants including Naufer Mawlawi, Sajid Mawlawi, Mohammed Milhan, Sadiq Abdullah, Aadam Lebbe, Mohammed Sanasdeen and Mohammed Rizwan, on 23,270 charges pertaining to the aiding, abetting and conspiring of the 2019 terror attack.

The charges filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) include conspiring to murder, aiding and abetting, collecting arms and ammunition and attempted murder.

