Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL

March 31, 2023   06:03 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), requesting for an investigation into the group of persons  who forcibly entered the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) premises on 28 March.

Accordingly, Wijesekera had reportedly requested the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a probe into the trade union leaders and others who forcibly entered the CPSTL premises in Kolonnawa earlier this week.

