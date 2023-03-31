Female lawyer found dead under suspicious circumstances

Female lawyer found dead under suspicious circumstances

March 31, 2023   08:41 pm

The body of a female was recovered from her residence by the Pelmadulla Police this morning (31 March).

The deceased has been identified as Attorney-at-Law Dushmanthi Abeyratne, a 40-year-old resident of Bulathwelgoda, Pelmadulla.

Police have revealed that the victim’s family believe that she died under suspicious circumstances, adding that her husband was reported missing since last night (30 March).

Further investigations are also underway into a text message which had been sent by the deceased to a family member, which is said to have contained information about a harassment incident she was subjected to, Police stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth

Govt. is committed to building a digitized modern Sri Lanka  President

Govt. is committed to building a digitized modern Sri Lanka  President

Paediatric ward at Anuradhapura Hospital closed down

Paediatric ward at Anuradhapura Hospital closed down

Narcotics are more available than eggs nowadays'

Narcotics are more available than eggs nowadays'

Bus conductors and passengers express views on price revisions

Bus conductors and passengers express views on price revisions