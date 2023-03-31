Female lawyer found dead under suspicious circumstances

The body of a female was recovered from her residence by the Pelmadulla Police this morning (31 March).

The deceased has been identified as Attorney-at-Law Dushmanthi Abeyratne, a 40-year-old resident of Bulathwelgoda, Pelmadulla.

Police have revealed that the victim’s family believe that she died under suspicious circumstances, adding that her husband was reported missing since last night (30 March).

Further investigations are also underway into a text message which had been sent by the deceased to a family member, which is said to have contained information about a harassment incident she was subjected to, Police stated.