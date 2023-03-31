Fire breaks out on Dehiwala flyover after car collides with three-wheeler

Fire breaks out on Dehiwala flyover after car collides with three-wheeler

March 31, 2023   10:27 pm

A fire was reported on the Dehiwala flyover this evening (31 March), when a car and a three-wheeler collided.

Accordingly, a car plying from Fort to Panadura collided head-on with the three-wheeler when the latter attempted to overtake another vehicle on the flyover.

The three-wheeler was travelling towards Colombo, Police said.

No casualties were reported, while the driver of the car had sustained minor burn injuries as the three females and two males, including the driver, who were travelling in the car had jumped out of the vehicle moments before the fire broke out.

The driver of the three-wheeler, however, was rushed to hospital, after having sustained severe burn injuries.

The firefighters of the Dehiwala – Mt. Lavinia Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after the fire broke out, and used two fire trucks to douse the fire.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Workers' remittances significantly improve in February 2023 (English)

Colombo inflation further decreases in March 2023 (English)

Colombo inflation further decreases in March 2023 (English)

Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL (English)

Kanchana calls for CID probe into trade unionists who forcibly entered CPSTL (English)

Statement by Governor and Secretary to the Treasury after the virtual Investor Presentation (English)

Statement by Governor and Secretary to the Treasury after the virtual Investor Presentation (English)

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

DIGIECON 2030 launched to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

CBSL gives guidance on domestic debt restructuring

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.31

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth

'DERANA SKILL FORCE' opens doors for Sri Lankas youth