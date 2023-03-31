Fire breaks out on Dehiwala flyover after car collides with three-wheeler

A fire was reported on the Dehiwala flyover this evening (31 March), when a car and a three-wheeler collided.

Accordingly, a car plying from Fort to Panadura collided head-on with the three-wheeler when the latter attempted to overtake another vehicle on the flyover.

The three-wheeler was travelling towards Colombo, Police said.

No casualties were reported, while the driver of the car had sustained minor burn injuries as the three females and two males, including the driver, who were travelling in the car had jumped out of the vehicle moments before the fire broke out.

The driver of the three-wheeler, however, was rushed to hospital, after having sustained severe burn injuries.

The firefighters of the Dehiwala – Mt. Lavinia Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after the fire broke out, and used two fire trucks to douse the fire.