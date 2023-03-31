Aragalaya activists stage demonstration to mark one year since Mirihana protests

A group of ‘Aragalaya’ activists staged a protest near former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence this afternoon (31 March).

The protest was organized to mark the one-year anniversary since dozens were arrested when chaotic scenes unfolded after hundreds of protesters held a demonstration in Mirihana, calling for Rajapaksa’s resignation.

A heated situation arose this afternoon between the protesters and the Police, during which a group of persons were taken into Police custody.

Subsequently, however, measures were taken by the Police to evacuate the protesters to the Nugegoda area, following which the protests continued near the Nugegoda flyover.