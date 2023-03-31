Army personnel and Buddhist monk arrested for trespassing into archaeological site
March 31, 2023 10:34 pm
Four persons including three Army personnel have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for unlawfully entering an archaeological site.
Accordingly, a Lieutenant Colonel, a Sergeant and a Corporal of the Sri Lanka Army were arrested together with a Buddhist monk, while scanning the ground for buried treasure after unlawfully entering an archaeological site at Mawadiodal, Karadiyanaru.