Fairly heavy showers above 50mm possible in some areas

April 1, 2023   07:14 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Uva, Central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Mannar district in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in the aforementioned areas.

Showers may occur in the Batticaloa, Ampara and Monaragala districts in the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Matara during the evening or night. 

The winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

